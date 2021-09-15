Hermanus woman found bludgeoned to death in a refuse bag

CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus family is struggling to come to terms with the murder of 24-year-old Sinathi Magqazana, who is believed to have been bludgeoned to death with a hammer. The young woman’s body was found in a refuse bag, allegedly at the door of her boyfriend's shack in Marikana informal settlement, Zwelihle, early on Saturday morning.

Irate residents demolished his shack on Monday. The incident comes a week after the dismembered and charred remains of 27-year-old Siphokazi Booi from Mbekweni in Paarl were found dumped near a train station. Her boyfriend Sithobele Qebe is on trial for her murder. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said a case of murder was under investigation, and a 23-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with Magqazana’s murder.

Her mother, Nozuko Mbovane, said two local children came to the family at about 11am, saying they were urgently needed in Marikana. “My husband rushed to the scene and found her body by the door. Her head and entire upper body was in a black plastic refuse bag. Her face was swollen and had a wound behind her ear. A hammer was also beside her body. He apparently handed himself over to the police.” Mbovane said her daughter was the mother of a 3-year-old son.

According to neighbour Anita April, who accompanied the family to the scene, Magqazana was last seen by her friends leaving a place they were socialising at after arguing with her boyfriend. “Her clothes were dirty and full of sand, as if she had been dragged, and both sides of her cheeks had scratches.” It is alleged that the boyfriend had assaulted her earlier this year.

"I decided to inform her parents, and we talked to him. She refused that her parents lodge a case against him with police,” said April. The man is expected to appear at Caledon Magistrate’s Court next week. Anyone with information about the incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.