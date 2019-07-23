Photo: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – There is a high chance of widespread light snowfall across South Africa and Lesotho starting today, but heavier snowfalls of up to 20cm are possible in places, according to Snow Report SA. The forecast said a cold front was expected to make landfall in the Western Cape early this morning, with widespread snow expected over almost all the mountain peaks in the south-western Cape by lunchtime today.

“The Sutherland area looks like it will get the heaviest falls,” Snow Report SA said.

SA Weather Service spokesperson Hannelee Doubell said two cold fronts were expected to result in a significant drop in temperatures, with windy and wet conditions as well as snow in the western and southern parts of the country.

The conditions will first be felt in the Western and Northern Cape today and will spread to the central parts of the country by tomorrow, with temperatures expected to decrease significantly.

“Strong winds will accompany these cold fronts until Wednesday over the Western Cape and the central and western parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape.

“These strong winds, reaching 65-75km/* , could lead to the damage of settlements, structural damage, especially to temporary structures, interruptions to power as well as an increase in travel times due to falling trees and reduced visibility due to dust storms.

“Susceptible roads could also be closed during this time.”

The snow is expected to spread eastwards into the Eastern Cape this evening, reaching the Sneeuberg and southern Drakensberg.

The full snow forecast can be found at snowreport.co.za. For more visit www.weathersa.co.za

