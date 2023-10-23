High-speed chase in Claremont ends with arrest of four robbery suspects

A high-speed chase in Claremont ended with the arrest of four alleged robbers on Saturday. This, after members from the Western Cape Flying Squad and Law Enforcement responded to an alert of a suspicious black Toyota Yaris that was possibly fitted with cloned registration plates.

Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said the members spotted the vehicle with an occupant inside, who was later found to be the driver of the getaway car. “As the members were about to approach the vehicle, three men came running out of a store and boarded the vehicle, the Yaris, which immediately sped off. “A high-speed chase ensued whereby the vehicle was finally boxed in and forced to a halt near Palmeira and Campground Road in Claremont.

“Upon searching the vehicle, members found three firearms, clothing items, bedding, cellphones and a substantial amount of cash. The four occupants of the car were arrested and detained at the Claremont police holding cells,” he said. Potjie said further investigation confirmed the suspects had robbed a shop, at gunpoint, in Claremont. “The four suspects between the ages 25 and 45 are scheduled to make their first court appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on charges related to armed robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, fraud and the possession of presumed stolen property on Monday.”