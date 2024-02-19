In what resembled a Hollywood movie, a suspected hijacker saw his luck run out when officers arrested him and rescued his victim, an 88-year-old woman, minutes after he allegedly committed the crime in Athlone. The woman had driven the vehicle off the property, where she left it idling to fetch something from the house. Upon her return, an unknown man held her at gunpoint and drove off with her still in the vehicle.

“Members of the local neighbourhood watch who witnessed the incident followed and informed metro police officers who were conducting crime prevention patrols at the corner of Klipfontein and Belgravia roads. Officers reacted swiftly and continued with the pursuit of the hijacked vehicle,” said the City. The suspected hijacker, aged 40, refused to stop and collided with at least two other motor vehicles. “Officers managed to corner him and stopped the vehicle on Racecourse Road between Melomed Hospital and Access Park, Kenilworth, where the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran away trying to avoid arrest. Officers gave chase and he was soon arrested.”