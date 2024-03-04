Hiker dies after 40m fall on Stellenbosch trail

A hiker was killed after he slipped and fell about 40m from a trail at the Jonkershoek Nature Reserve near Stellenbosch. Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) said its dedicated teams of professionals and volunteers responded to Jonkershoek Nature Reserve after a visiting hiker fell from a section of trail, late on Friday afternoon.

“The 41-year-old hiker and his partner had hiked up to the Tweede Waterval earlier in the day and were making their way back down the path to their car, when he suddenly slipped from the trail and fell approximately 40m,” WSAR said. Passing hikers raced down the trail to raise the alarm, calling the WSAR emergency number as soon as they had signal. WSAR teams from Cape Town and Stellenbosch, accompanied by EMS medics, CapeNature Rangers and Stellenbosch Fire & rescue personnel, were driven into the reserve and quickly hiked up to locate the fallen hiker.

“Once on scene, a small team abseiled down the cliff to locate the patient. “Sadly, they found that the hiker was deceased,” WSAR said. His body was placed into a stretcher and carefully raised back up to the hiking trail, before being carried down the 5km path and handed over to police.

The incident was concluded shortly before 2:30am on Saturday. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased at this sad time.” Members of the public are urged contact the WSAR in case of emergency on 021 937 0300.