Picture: Jason Boud

The South African Guide Dog Association (GDA) has celebrated a victory after the Equality Court ordered the Home Affairs Department in Mossel Bay to apologise to a woman after denying her dog entry to its offices. In October last year the GDA approached the Equality Court in the Western Cape on behalf of Amanda Bester after her guide dog, Reo, was denied access to the offices.

The organisation said it acted both in Bester’s interest and in the interest of all disabled people who chose to use guide dogs to assist them with their daily activities, charging that the treatment Bester received was unfair discrimination.

The Equality Court held that Bester’s choice to have a guide dog help her in her everyday living as a visually impaired person and to assist with her disability “is a choice worthy of protection and that cannot be removed by another person except for a justifiable cause”.

The denial of access to Bester and Reo was found to constitute unfair discrimination on the grounds of Bester’s disability.

Last month Judge Vincent Saldanha handed down the landmark judgment, the first in South Africa dealing with the denial of access of a working guide dog.

Judge Saldanha said that the department failed to appreciate not only the loss of independence Bester suffered as a result of the denial of having Reo accompany her, but also failed to appreciate the impact the denial of access and its conduct had on Bester and the embarrassment and humiliation suffered by her.

The department was ordered to take steps to accommodate the needs of persons with disabilities; which steps must include the placing of visible signs at all entrances of the department that Guide and Service Dogs are allowed and the ongoing training of employees and security guards employed and contracted to the department on the treatment and handling of disabled persons, and in particular the identification of guide and service dogs.

The department was further ordered to report back under oath to the court on steps it has taken and intends to take in the future to accommodate the needs of persons with disabilities.

In addition to these orders, the court deemed it appropriate to order the Minister of Home Affairs and the department to tender a written apology to Bester for the manner in which she and Reo were treated.

The GDA was assisted by attorney Deidre Venter.

“When Amanda Bester and Reo were denied access at the Department of Home Affairs in Mossel Bay, I decided to make use of my qualification as a practising attorney to take on their plight,” said Venter. GDA has invited all institutions to contact it should they need help in this regard.

CAPE TIMES