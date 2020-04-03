Home tests for coronavirus starting in Western Cape on Monday

Cape Town – From Monday, Western Cape residents can expect to be screened for Covid-19 in the comfort of their homes. This forms part of the government’s intensified drive to stop the spread of the virus, which has infected 393 people in the province. The latest to test positive were the seventh case in Mitchells Plain, a second in Khayelitsha, and another University of Cape Town student, bringing the number to six at the institution. The number of cases countrywide stands at 1380. The provincial Health Department will undertake targeted community screening and testing, using the identified geo-located cases of local transmission in vulnerable and high-risk communities, starting from the metro and fanning out.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday that 10 000 field workers will be visiting homes in villages, towns and cities to screen residents for Covid-19 symptoms.

The Mitchells Plain, Khayelitsha and Klipfontein areas were of greatest concern in the metro, said provincial Head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

“Our concern is that we might have community transmission in those areas,” he said.

Cloete said community health workers and NGOs would collectively embark on the community-based screening and testing.

If required, tests would be conducted at mobile testing labs.

The fieldworkers doing the screening and testing would be clearly identified, to avoid scammers taking advantage of the situation.

“We want to especially target those areas and go into households where cases have already been documented of local transmission. Our strategy as of Monday is to identify all the areas we are going into. We are putting all the logistics together so there will be screening, access to testing and, out of that, there will be a screening of someone who requires isolation and quarantine out of that process,” Cloete said.

During the digital briefing yesterday on the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Alan Winde said: “While infections have grown more slowly here than elsewhere, we are seeing trends that are cause for concern.

“Last Sunday, we announced our first cases in Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.

“We are also seeing an increase in the number of local transmissions and increasing admissions to hospital.

“As of this morning (yesterday), 20 people in the Western Cape had been admitted to hospital, with seven in intensive care facilities.”

Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Tyhido said they were concerned following reports of the second case of a female testing positive for Covid-19.

“The fact that the two contacts come from two areas, Town-Two and Ilitha Park, can mean only one thing, that Khayelitsha is under siege of Covid-19.

“We’re calling on all businesses and churches operating in Khayelitsha to come forward with whatever help they can. Communities need to be empowered to communicate the message about the coronavirus in languages they use and understand,” he said.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said a third student had been diagnosed in Eswatini on Sunday. Three staff members had tested positive for the virus.

Moholola said the student was receiving medical support and identified contacts had been traced and advised to go into quarantine.

“All individuals who tested positive immediately went into self-isolation for 14 days, and all their identified contacts went into quarantine as soon as they were traced,” Moholola said.

The first case was a staff member and the second a UCT-based visiting researcher. The third person was a project manager who worked in the same department as the second case.

The fourth was a postgraduate student, and last Friday another student tested positive in KwaZuluNatal. Stellenbosch University and the University of the Western Cape each have one confirmed case. The Cape Peninsula University of Technology has yet to register a case.

In a message to students yesterday, the Dean of Student Affairs, Prem Coopoo, said: “It has been noted that many residence students are not adhering to the national guidelines on social distancing.

“There are reports of several incidents where students are socialising in groups of three or more and of students leaving residences for long periods of time.

“This now calls for more drastic measures so as to adhere to the national guidelines and in turn limit the threat of infection to the CPUT community and to contribute to the challenge to reduce deaths from the coronavirus in our country.”

The university announced revised lockdown rules, saying that the gates or residence doors would only be opened once a day from 9am to 12pm. Students would not be allowed back in residence after 12pm.

“If we do not join all South Africans in the call to ‘flatten the curve’, these rules may further be reviewed and become even more drastic to protect all students and staff….

“We are taking the threat of infection seriously,” said Coopoo.

Cape Times