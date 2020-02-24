Mothers2mothers (m2m), made up of three affiliated non-profit organisations and headquartered in Cape Town, has proposed improving their services to include HPV prevention education and vaccination, and early identification of cervical cancer.
They said that as part of their project they would partner with Village Reach, an NGO that has increased access to health care for over 35 million people in sub-Saharan Africa, working with governments to ensure that vaccines, medicines and other health supplies reach underserved communities.
If successful, m2m will initially focus on reaching over 10 million adolescent girls and boys in Kenya, Lesotho, South Africa, Uganda, and Zambia - five countries where m2m operates that have some of the highest rates of cervical cancer in the world.
Organisation chief executive Frank Beadle de Palomo said cervical cancer was the leading cancer among women living with HIV.