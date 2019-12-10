Mthethwa last week axed Bernadette Muthien who filled the position for roughly the past five months.
RIM board deputy chairperson Khensani Maluleke is now the acting chairperson.
Advocate Michael Masutha and Louisa Mabe have also been appointed to replace Muthien and Dr Gregory Houston, a chief research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council who resigned as a board member last month.
Mthethwa said the council under the leadership of Muthien “could not function properly due to conflicting views among council members on how the affairs of council should be managed”.