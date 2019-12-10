Hopes Robben Island board can function properly again after 'cleaning up'









Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Ex-Political Prisoners Association (Eppa) has welcomed the “cleaning up” of the Robben Island Museum (RIM) board after Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa yesterday announced a permanent RIM chairperson would soon be appointed. Mthethwa last week axed Bernadette Muthien who filled the position for roughly the past five months. RIM board deputy chairperson Khensani Maluleke is now the acting chairperson. Advocate Michael Masutha and Louisa Mabe have also been appointed to replace Muthien and Dr Gregory Houston, a chief research specialist at the Human Sciences Research Council who resigned as a board member last month. Mthethwa said the council under the leadership of Muthien “could not function properly due to conflicting views among council members on how the affairs of council should be managed”.

The decision also followed calls from the Eppa for the dissolution of the entire board, citing corruption.

On November 28, Mthethwa called a meeting in line with the audi alteram partem, where all sides are heard before any decision is taken regarding issues plaguing the RIM council.

Ministry spokesperson Asanda Magaqa said discussions during the meeting were robust and frank.

“The department wishes to place on record that, in the heat of the said discussions, Ms Muthien decided to walk out of the meeting. The department viewed her conduct as unbecoming of a council member, let alone a chairperson of council who is expected to maintain the highest professional standards and to lead by example.

“The department understood Ms Muthien’s actions in leaving the meeting before time as the culmination of her expressed desire to resign as she had previously informed the minister before the commencement of the meeting,” Magaqa said.

“Considering the events, the department resolved to relieve her of her appointment as a council member and chairperson of the RIM. A letter in this regard has been issued to Muthien,” Magaqa added.

Eppa secretary-general Mpho Masemola said: “The new appointments were in line with the implementation of the investigation report by former justice minister Masutha. Masutha will look at the legal processes of the implementation.

“The council’s key strategy is to implement all Eppa grievances based on the investigation report.”

He said the organisation had already engaged with the changing board.

He said the Eppa has been given an opportunity to present its proposals to the RIM strategic workshop.

RIM spokesperson Morongoa Ramaboa said: “RIM welcomes the support of the Minister and the swift intervention to ensure that the institution continues to operate optimally from a governance perspective.”

Cape Times