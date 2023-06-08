Independent Online
Thursday, June 8, 2023

Horror as six stabbed seals wash up on Kommetjie’s Long Beach

The carcasses of six Cape fur seals washed ashore at Kommetjie’s Long Beach. File picture: Armand Hough African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2h ago

Cape Town - Six Cape fur seals that were stabbed, apparently at sea, have washed ashore at Kommetjie’s Long Beach.

The City’s Coastal Management branch said it received reports from Kommetjie residents on Wednesday that six dead seals washed ashore, each with what appeared to be unusual wounds.

After officials assessed the carcasses, they decided further investigation was needed.

“After consultation with both the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA (CoGH SPCA), it was decided to take all six carcasses – three males and three females – to the CoGH SPCA for X-rays and full post-mortems to determine the cause of death.

“The carcasses were delivered to the CoGH SPCA on Wednesday evening.

“X-ray and post mortems conducted by Sea Search and a wildlife forensics team confirmed that all six seals have been stabbed, probably while at sea, and as a result of traumas sustained from the stabbing, drowned and washed ashore at Kommetjie’s Long Beach.

“The City, Sea Search and the CoGH SPCA would like to express their collective outrage at these events, especially as this comes on World Oceans Day.”

One of the six seals that washed ashore. Picture: CoCT

With World Oceans Day commemorated on Thursday, the City’s deputy mayor and mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said the incident was shocking.

“This is a horrific incident, and should sadden all of us. I want to plead with anyone who may have witnessed this incident to report the details to the CoGH SPCA,” he said.

To report animal cruelty visit capespca.co.za

Cape Times

