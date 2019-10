Hout Bay day hospital reopened after protests









The centre has been closed since September 17, when residents protested following an eviction order issued to a resident. File picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Hout Bay Community Day Centre (CDC) has been reopened after being closed due to recent protests. The centre had been closed since September 17, when residents protested following an eviction order issued to a resident. This led to the shutting down of the construction site of a City electricity depot on land earmarked for housing. According to the City, this was the 10th incident of protesting in two years and had an impact on the safety of staff. Provincial health department spokesperson Natalie Watlington said basic health services would be available again at the CDC as of yesterday.

“Western Cape Government Health thanks the community of Hout Bay for their patience during this time.

‘‘We want to assure our patients that we are trying everything in our power to ensure all patients can access basic health care services,” said Watlington.

The services offered at the CDC include collection of chronic medication for known and stable patients, screening for TB and HIV, checking of blood pressure and sugar, triaging and basic wound dressings, said Watling.

Hangberg activist Roscoe Jacobs said they rejected the provisional plan as communicated by the department in the public meeting last week.

“We want our clinic to be fully operational as per our resolutions taken at this meeting. ‘We will consult our legal counsel and make a decision based on the advice given.

‘‘We have asked for a date as to when the clinic will be fully operational and await a response,” said Jacobs.

Cape Times