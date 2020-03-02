Hout Bay in shock after another child found murdered

Cape Town – The Hout Bay community is reeling in shock following the discovery of yet another murdered child. The body of a 12-year-old boy was found in reeds on Kronendal Farm in Hout Bay on Friday. It is believed to be the body of Sibusiso Dakuse, who disappeared from his home on Wednesday, although the SAPS did not confirm this on Sunday. Police said a 23-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect was known to the child.

“The suspect was arrested on Saturday as part of an investigation into the disappearance of the child. The investigation, which is at an advanced stage, is yet to determine through forensic evidence whether a body that was found between the reeds on Kronendal Farm on Friday is that of the missing child.”

Sibusiso’s aunt, Amelia Dakuse, said they had heard rumours that his body was found, but had no confirmation.

“We are tired of the unconfirmed rumours about our child,” she said, before declining to speak to the media further.

Community activist Lee Smith said Hout Bay was devastated at the loss of another young life.

“We live in fear because our women and children are under attack. We need assistance because informal settlements are hard to police,” he said.

This incident served as a wake-up call for the community to stand together against violence perpetrated against children, he said.

Another child was found murdered in the Western Cape yesterday after a Tulbagh family in the Cape Winelands reported their 7-year-old son missing.

“A search was immediately initiated. At 7.20am, the search party made the gruesome discovery. In the bushes on the river bank the body of the child was found.

"Detectives followed information and a 53-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for the murder. He is expected to appear in the Tulbagh Magistrate’s court soon. As the investigation unfolds, more charges could be added,” said Novela.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele, who promised a review of the parole system to the residents of Ravensmead following the murder of Tazne van Wyk, 8, allegedly by a 54-year-old man on parole.

Ramaphosa visited the family on Wednesday and said murder accused Moehydien Pangaker should not have been let out on parole.

Cape Times