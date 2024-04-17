How Gayton McKenzie plans to unseat DA in Western Cape

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has received a boost in its attempt to challenge the DA in the Western Cape not just as a kingmaker, but as a contender to govern the province after the May 2024 elections.

Five smaller parties in the Western Cape on Tuesday pledged to support and to ensure that their members vote for the PA. The parties are Advieskantoor, Karoo Gemeenskaps Party, Witzenberg Aksie, Oudtshoorn Gemeenskaps Inisiatief and Karoo Democratic Force. In their pledge signed at a Cape Town hotel, the parties affirmed their intent to join forces with the PA for the purpose of campaigning collaboratively in the upcoming national and provincial elections. “All parties agree to co-ordinate their campaign strategies, communication and public messaging with the Patriotic Alliance to ensure a unified approach to the electorate to maximise impact and reach. We pledge to support the Patriotic Alliance initiatives and candidates working together to secure a favourable outcome in the upcoming election,” read the pledge signed by PA leader Gayton McKenzie and representatives of the five parties.

Speaking at the event, McKenzie said 15 years was too long for one party to govern the province and that change was needed. “The main reason why we called you here is to tell you that the Western Cape is about to change. We are taking back the Western Cape,” McKenzie said. His remarks come after DA leader John Steenhuisen’s controversial speech that the Western Cape was off limits. Addressing the DA manifesto launch in the province 11 days ago, Steenhuisen said: “Instead of fighting to fix the eight ANC provinces that have been smashed to pieces, the political mercenaries in parties like the Patriotic Alliance, Rise Mzansi, GOOD and the National Coloured Congress are obsessed with trying to break the one DA province that works.

“We have to ask ourselves: why are these parties not campaigning in ANC provinces... I’ll tell you why: because the DA-led Western Cape is the last province with anything left to loot! That’s what this is all about.” Gert Laban, president of Witzenberg Aksie, said the DA must be viewed as the biggest devil ever in South Africa. “The reason for our commitment to this party is simple.

“We have got a lot of support within our party and we are bringing it to PA to see that there is change. “We sort of make our contribution to this party so that the leader of the Patriotic Alliance can be president or the premier of the Western Cape,” Laban said. Leader of Karoo Gemeenskaps Party Goliath Lottering said they believed the coloured people of the Western Cape have an alternative party this time around in the upcoming elections in the PA.

Colan Sylvester of the Oudtshoorn Gemeenskaps Inisiatief said: “The only party able to rebuild South Africa is the Patriotic Alliance and that is why we have agreed to work with the Patriotic Alliance for these upcoming elections.” Leader of Advieskantoor Leon Campher said: “We want change and change will take place with our relationship with the Patriotic Alliance. We are in full force in the field canvassing for the elections.” DA leader in the Western Cape Tertuis Simmers said his party was the only organisation in the province that had a track record and the plan to deliver for the people of the province. Simmers said the premier candidate, Alan Winde, was in Athlone on Tuesday to unpack their pledge to create 800 000 new jobs in the Western Cape.

"In contrast, where the PA governs, their track record is one of corruption and service delivery failure. It doesn't matter who they are in coalition with, the outcome is always the same," he said. "Ultimately, all Gayton McKenzie is doing is expanding the ANC/EFF/ PA coalition of corruption in the Western Cape. One thing is clear – a vote for the PA is a vote for the ANC.