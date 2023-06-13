How police rescued kidnapped Diep River business owner

Cape Town - Police have been lauded following the rescue of a kidnapped business owner and the arrest of a suspect. The 35-year-old man was kidnapped from a family business in Diep River on Saturday after the shop was robbed by three men.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said a getaway vehicle was identified when the incident was reported. “Later in the day the same vehicle drove towards a police roadblock mounted by Delft SAPS members on Symphony Way. “Upon noticing the roadblock, the driver made a U-turn and sped off.

“The vigilant police officials gave chase. “Three occupants managed to flee, but the police apprehended the driver and rescued the kidnapping victim who was still in the vehicle. “The vehicle that had false registration plates was impounded by police,” she said.

Western Cape Community Policing Forum (CPF) board chairperson, Francina Lukas, welcomed the arrest. “We hope that more of these barbaric acts will be dismantled. “We applaud the good detective work and hope for long sentences. Kidnappings have increased and they are targeting business people, kids and women,” she said.

Meanwhile, another son of alleged sexy boys gang leader Jerome “Donkie” Booysen survived an alleged attempt on his life. This is after three people, including a 9-year-old boy, had been shot and wounded in what was believed to be a gang-related incident in the Parow Industrial area on Friday. Booysen’s son Nino, was shot at on the corner of Radnor Road and Robert Sobukwe Drive in Parow Industrial while in a black Range Rover.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Ravensmead Police registered an attempted murder case following the shooting on Friday at about 3.10pm. “Three persons, a 9-year-old boy and two men aged 46 and 53 were injured during this incident. “The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

“The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive for this incident is suspected to be gang-related,” he said. Pojie added that detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit had been assigned to probe the matter.

In March, Booysen’s other son, Joel was shot at as he was leaving Belhar. On the gang-related incidents, Lukas said: “The impact of gangs does not only affect those involved, but even the innocent; the fact that a 9-year-old was almost killed, is sad and devastating. Gang violence should be condemned with all the other social issues because in the province it’s a pandemic.” Anyone with any information about these incidents can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111, SMS Crime Line on 32211 or make use of the My SAPS App which can also be used anonymously.