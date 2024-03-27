Water, a packet of jelly babies and innovative thinking are what kept six fishermen alive after they ran out of fuel and got lost at sea. After an extensive search and rescue operation involving multiple resources, reaching more than 80 nautical miles south-east of Cape Point, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Fisheries Patrol vessel Ellen Khuzwayo located and recovered the six missing fishermen deep sea off Cape Point.

The men were found in good health and a National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Simon’s Town rescue craft was launched to escort them on their last leg towards Simon’s Town on Tuesday morning. They arrived to the media and family waiting in anticipation. Emotions were high as family members hugged their loved ones with tears in their eyes.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said: “Following the news of the missing crew members, the crew of a nearby vessel spotted the vessel and approached in order to confirm that it was indeed the vessel reported to be missing. “The crew then rescued the six crew members and brought them to safety and they are in good condition.” The extensive search operation had kicked off on Saturday in search of the men, from Hout Bay and from Hawston, who were overdue and missing at sea on board a grey Ballistic 7.8m rigid hull inflatable boat, Berta Fishing Experience, after their family alerted the NSRI.

A tearful reunion as the six fishermen who were rescued on Tuesday were reunited with their relatives. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Carolyn Marang, the sister of 37-year-old skipper Jason Appel from Hout Bay, said it had been a difficult time for the family but her brother was now doing well. “We were really surprised, but he took charge. We asked how, he said they had enough water and a pack of jelly babies, and he also built a sail with his jacket and a few of their jackets, trying to use the wind to bring them back.” A tearful reunion as the six fishermen who were rescued on Tuesday were reunited with their relatives. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers According to Marang, they had taken the boat out for a test but did not know it was leaking fuel and they ultimately ran out of fuel.

“They made contact at home for someone to bring fuel and someone went, but by then the wind had already drifted them far out. He said all he could do was keep the guys’ faith alive, and his children kept him going. “After he built the sail he calculated that it would take them about two or three days for the wind to blow them closer. “We were driving up and down because I am based in Kuils River. We were at the harbour till 2am this morning, then we got the call and made our way back to Simon’s Town. It was a miracle and I am relieved, I can finally sleep,” she said.