Huge outpouring of condolences for ANC activist Cynthia Fraser

Cape Town – Struggle activist Cynthia Fraser’s perseverance, determination, patience and inquiring mind created the foundation for her position as matriarch. This is according to her family following her death on Sunday. Born on December 7, 1934, in Elsies River, she was the first born of Joseph and Mabel Pinto’s 11 children. The large outpouring of condolences her family received and messages of support bear testament of her impact on the many lives she touched, said the family in a statement. “At an early age, she began her political activism by handing out the New Age, the Spark and its subsequent successor newspapers in the Klipfontein community.

“Her commitment to fighting for what was right continued through to her involvement in the fight against the injustices facing all South Africans, where she was an active participant in underground structures of the ANC prior to its unbanning in 1990.

"Mrs Fraser provided support alongside her husband Arthur to many ANC cadres who were arrested and appeared in court during the 1980s. She spent countless hours attending court cases in the Western Cape High Court, providing morale support,” said the family.

She was involved in many community initiatives in the marginalised communities across Cape Town, including Mitchells Plain, Parkwood, Langa, Grassy Park, Manenberg and the Cape Flats.

Her activities included rehabilitation and upliftment programmes at Pollsmoor Correctional Services where she worked on programmes to reintegrate previous offenders into society.

“This involvement was over and above her contribution in many activities of the Methodist Church of South Africa, including the Women’s Association.

"Her commitment to her family (both biological and chosen) has informed the lives of every one of us, and will continue to do so for generations to come. She will be dearly missed,” said the family.

The ANC paid tribute to her, saying: “Ma’ Fraser also provided support for Operation Vula, where she was known as ‘Mother’.

“Beyond her political activism, Ma Fraser also served as an active member of the ANC’s Bellville South branch and regional structures in the Western Cape post its unbanning in 1990.”

She is survived by her children - Geraldine Fraser-Moleketi, Deborah, Arthur, Barry, Erica and Envir Fraser - her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and the extended Pinto, Braaf and Fraser families.

Her funeral is on Friday.

Cape Times