The residence was jointly used by UWC and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students last year when, around October, CPUT reached an agreement with South Point to lease the residence exclusively.
When the news reached UWC students via a communique, demonstrations were held and students demanded to know where they would be accommodated in 2020.
“Having exclusive use residences is beneficial in terms of managing maintenance and the tremendous pressure placed on the institution at the beginning of every academic year for student housing,” said CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley.
UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said he would comment today as the relevant people were travelling and needed to be consulted.