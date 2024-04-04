Hunt for Joshlin goes international with two-and-half day search of ship in London

As the search for missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith has gone international, the Saldanha Bay community are divided in their hope of the little girl being found again. On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed in a TV interview that they were working with Interpol in the search for Joshlin.

“It’s an awkward and painful case, especially after visiting the family and community. I found a very united community even when there was politics, but everybody agreed that the biggest (matter) was to find Joshlin ... the South African police working with their sister organisation have expanded the net. “A week ago, a (ship) was searched in London because there was information indicating she could have been in that one. It took about two and a half days for the ship to be searched. She could not be found there,” Cele said in an interview with the SABC. “The net has gone far beyond the borders of South Africa, working with sister organisations such as Interpol and other organisations. We hope to know one day where Joshlin is, the case back home in Saldanha is continuing and those people (accused) have not told us exactly where we would find Joshlin,” said Cele.

Cele confirmed that the pieces of clothing taken for DNA testing had not been positively linked to Joshlin. Further enquiries to the police ministry and Interpol on Wednesday were not answered by deadline. Saldanha community activist and resident Esmeralda Mckay said: “Currently everyone is waiting for the next court date. There are a few groups who are very hopeful but due to political interference and the role they are playing it has become conflicting.

“There is a small percentage that are hopeful and there is a lot of frustration and other groups who are just waiting for the next date for the trial to begin,” said Mckay. Ward councillor Siyabulelo Liwani said the community was frustrated. “We are hoping that there will be a clearer direction as the case unfolds and we remain hopeful that she can still be found. The focus must always be finding Joshlin,” said Liwani.