Cape Town – Bishop Lavis police are seeking the assistance of the public in tracking down 16-year-old Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel.
The 55 Smalblaar Street resident was last seen on Tuesday in the presence of a fellow pupil but never arrived at school. She was reported missing on Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Saturday.
"According to reports, the 16-year-old girl was supposed to attend school on Tuesday in Bonteheuwel. She never arrived at school.
"Nabeelah was last seen in the presence of a fellow learner at various addresses in the precinct. She never returned home on Tuesday and, according to the family, she is since missing from home.
"At the time of her disappearance, she was last dressed in a white shirt and grey pants. It is alleged that the teen was last seen in the area of Heideveld."