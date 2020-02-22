Hunt for missing Bonteheuwel pupil Nabeelah Begg, 16









Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel Picture: Facebook Cape Town – Bishop Lavis police are seeking the assistance of the public in tracking down 16-year-old Nabeelah Begg from Bonteheuwel. The 55 Smalblaar Street resident was last seen on Tuesday in the presence of a fellow pupil but never arrived at school. She was reported missing on Friday, Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said on Saturday. "According to reports, the 16-year-old girl was supposed to attend school on Tuesday in Bonteheuwel. She never arrived at school. "Nabeelah was last seen in the presence of a fellow learner at various addresses in the precinct. She never returned home on Tuesday and, according to the family, she is since missing from home. "At the time of her disappearance, she was last dressed in a white shirt and grey pants. It is alleged that the teen was last seen in the area of Heideveld."

Nabeelah is of slender build, is 1.4m tall and has green eyes.

Any person who can assist with information on her whereabouts is requested to contact the investigating officer, Constable Natasha Louw, on 084 533 3260 or alternatively Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi on 082 302 8437.

Meanwhile, Oudtshoorn police are also seeking the assistance of the public in tracing Mishaney Beronique Jansen.

The 14-year-old went missing on Sunday and was last seen by a friend at the Black Joint Ghetto’s in Siyabanga Street, Bongolethu, police said.

She had been wearing maroon tights with a white stripe down the side, a white crop top and pink sandals. She has a scar on her right leg and has had an operation on the left side of her stomach.

She was allegedly last seen in a dark-green VW sedan, registration unknown.

If you have information, contact the SAPS Oudtshoorn and ask for Sergeant Thysse at 044 203 7500 or the Pink Ladies organisation at 072 214 7439/083 378 4882/08600 10111.



