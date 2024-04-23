Hunt for third suspect in cop shooting

A manhunt is under way for a third suspect involved in a shooting incident in which a Kensington police officer was wounded on Monday. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said SAPS detectives were in pursuit of a suspect who attempted to kill an officer who was performing his duties, while two others were being held in connection with the shooting after midnight on Monday.

“Two police constables attached to Kensington police station approached three individuals under suspicious circumstances on the corners of Lugmag Avenue and Drommedaris Road in Ysterplaat for the purpose of questioning when one fled on foot. “This suspect then fired shots at the police officers and wounded a 34-year-old constable,” Traut said. The officer was admitted to a local hospital in a serious condition.

Two suspects, aged 21 and 26, were detained for further questioning while the third suspect is yet to be apprehended. “The circumstances are still under investigation,” Traut said. “Western Cape Commissioner Thembisile Patekile activated all available resources to track down the suspect responsible for pulling the trigger so that he can answer in a court of law. He also wished the injured constable a speedy recovery,” Traut said.

The incident comes days after West Coast Sergeant Adrian Mahoney was shot and killed when he and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint in Klapmuts Street, Mamre. Police said the suspect in the domestic violence incident attacked the cops and fled the scene. The suspect was later shot and killed after he allegedly fired at police who found him in a hideout. At an imbizo in Gugulethu at the weekend, Police Minister Bheki Cele urged Western Cape police to “harden” their hands and follow the example of KwaZulu-Natal police when dealing with criminals.