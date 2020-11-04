Husband killed, wife tied up in Stilbaai robbery
Cape Town – Stilbaai police are investigating the murder of 65-year-old Johan Ungerer, who was stabbed in the neck while his 61-year-old wife Christina was bound and locked in a bedroom.
Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said authorities appealed to anyone with information to come forward after a house robbery at a residence in Melkboom Street early yesterday.
“Preliminary information indicates that three unknown male suspects armed with a firearm and sharp objects (knife and screwdriver) gained entrance to the residence in Melkboom Street through a window whose glass they had removed.
“They then attacked the pair who were asleep in their bedroom. During the attack they fatally stabbed the 65-year-old Johan Ungerer in his neck and tied his wife’s hands behind her back and locked her in a bedroom,” Pojie said.
The suspects demanded cash and fled in Ungerer’s white Chevrolet LDV, which was recovered on a farm near the N2 between Stilbaai and Riversdale.
The took an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables, including two cellphones, a laptop and jewellery.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the investigation officer, Sergeant Ludwich Schnetler at 028 754 6100, 0798941593, or Warrant Officer Tekkie Grebe on 0824696752 or anonymously Contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.
Cape Times