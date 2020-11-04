Husband killed, wife tied up in Stilbaai robbery

Cape Town – Stilbaai police are investigating the murder of 65-year-old Johan Ungerer, who was stabbed in the neck while his 61-year-old wife Christina was bound and locked in a bedroom.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said authorities appealed to anyone with information to come forward after a house robbery at a residence in Melkboom Street early yesterday.

“Preliminary information indicates that three unknown male suspects armed with a firearm and sharp objects (knife and screwdriver) gained entrance to the residence in Melkboom Street through a window whose glass they had removed.

“They then attacked the pair who were asleep in their bedroom. During the attack they fatally stabbed the 65-year-old Johan Ungerer in his neck and tied his wife’s hands behind her back and locked her in a bedroom,” Pojie said.

The suspects demanded cash and fled in Ungerer’s white Chevrolet LDV, which was recovered on a farm near the N2 between Stilbaai and Riversdale.