Cape Town - Strand resident Xolani Lantu says he raped and killed 5-year-old Minentle Lekhatha because he was angry with her grandmother.

Lantu, 36, who is facing four charges - including kidnapping and two counts of rape and murder - pleaded guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Minentle's body was discovered below a 5m-long bridge along the Soet River on June 3 last year after she went missing on the same day while playing with friends outside her home.

Minentle’s grandmother, Thelma Bomela, 48, had been in a romantic relationship with the accused. She testified in court on Monday that they had broken up a month before Minentle was killed.

Lantu said he became angry when Minentle told him that Bomela “has a new boyfriend who sleeps over at their residence when I am not there”.

“I was upset and became very angry towards her grandmother, Thelma,” he said.

“We were alone under the bridge and I decided to undress her. I told her to lay down on her back. I took off her panty and her shorts.

"I was lying on top of her and tried to put my penis into her vagina. I struggled to get my penis inside her, but my penis was unable to enter into her vagina,” said Lantu.

“I was scared that Minentle would tell her family what I had done to her.

"I knew she would tell her family and the local community members would assault me, and that is when I decided to choke her and kill her,” Lantu testified.

He said he choked her with his hands until there was no movement. Then he left her there and went to his house.

Later that day, Lantu said Bomela contacted him to ask about Minentle’s whereabouts, but he denied any knowledge.

“I lied as I was scared if I told her the truth the community and the street committee would assault me for what I did,” he said.

However, State prosecutor Maria Marshall said she “does not accept the factual content of Lantu’s statement and the State intends to lead evidence”.

Judge Derek Wille then said “procedurally I will have to reject the plea”.

Referring to Lantu, Judge Wille said: “I have read your statement. I note what you stated. I note the factual allegations that you made and the legal conclusion.

“As the State is in control of this prosecution and it has not accepted what you said in the statement, I am obliged to enter a plea of not guilty, in terms of the amended Criminal Procedure Act, to four charges,” said Judge Wille.

This prompted Marshall to call Bomela to testify.

Bomela said she last saw Minentle on the morning of the day in question when she was going to work.

