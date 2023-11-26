Iconic Cape Town eatery, Golden Dish, closes after fire razes rear kitchen

Local favourite eatery and a Cape Town foodie institution, Golden Dish, will be closed until further notice after the premises was razed by a fire at the weekend. Located on the corners of Hazel and Klipfontein Road in Gatesville, Golden Dish became a Cape Town institution since it opened in the 1960s.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, said City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson, Edward Bosch. Bosch confirmed the fire started at 4.47am on Saturday morning. “The rear kitchen was completely destroyed by fire. No injuries or fatalities were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage,” said Bosch.

A social media post by Golden Dish read: “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred early this morning during which a fire broke out at our restaurant causing great damage to our property. We thank the Almighty that no one was hurt. Due to the extensive damage we will unfortunately have to close THE GOLDEN DISH until further notice Thank you for your loyal support and understanding.” Loyal customers and patrons of the establishment reacted in shock to the incident.

The cause of the fire which gutted the kitchen of local eatery, Golden Dish, is still unknown. The establishment will be closed indefinitely. Facebook user, Julia Roberts, wrote: “Our memories of the place are not burnt. I pray that they will find an even better place to run their business from and for quick recovery from the loss.” Another user, Ashley Kriger, is hopeful that the owners can recover from the tragedy. “So sad, this is a Cape Town icon, I hope and pray that the Parker family will rebuild this shop and restore it to it's former glory!”