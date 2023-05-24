Identical twins ‘unforgettable moment’ as they graduate side-by-side with identical degrees

Cape Town – Identical twins Refiloe and Hape Sejake, who graduated side-by-side with identical degrees at the University of Fort Hare last week, say it was a moment they will never forget. The twins from Joburg graduated with Bachelor of Nursing degrees.

They said their passion for nursing was ignited from early childhood when they had to care for their grandmother who was diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension which caused her to lose her eyesight. Graduating side-by-side was an exciting moment for Refiloe and Hape. “It was so unexpected and exciting! We have watched the recording over and over,” the twins said.

“When we were eight and in Grade 2, our mother graduated from Fort Hare. We attended the graduation day at the Alice campus. Although we could not enter the hall due to children not being permitted inside, we felt the celebrations and the emotions that came with it while we were standing outside with family-friends. From that day, we knew this is where we wanted to study.” In addition to having a physical resemblance, the twins wear the same clothes, and enjoy the same food and hobbies. Throughout their studies at the university, they were allocated the same room from the first year to the final year – something they said they prayed for every year.

As luck would have it, they are also doing their community service at the same hospital. Their mother Juliet Sejake, who also graduated from the university, said she hoped her daughters would make a difference to the lives of others. “It is an emotional moment for me. Thinking of our humble beginnings, having to raise children in a shack with a leaking roof.