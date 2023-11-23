Identikit issued in N2-Gateway rape incident as police seek help tracing suspect

Police in Cape Town are seeking public assistance in locating a man accused of raping a teenage girl in N2-Gateway, Delft. The incident occurred on November 6, after the girl and a friend were reportedly robbed by the suspect and his accomplice.

An Identikit has been issued in hopes that the alleged rapist will be apprehended. According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi the matter was being investigated by the Delft Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. “The victim, a 16-year-old, was walking home with her friend when two suspects approached them, one had a gun and they robbed them of their belongings. One of the suspects took her friend in a different direction while the victim was taken to a shack in Bagzane Street, Leiden, Delft, where the suspect raped her,” said Swartbooi.

Delft was ranked number one for rape in the Western Cape followed by Harare in Khayelitsha, as indicated in the crime statistics which covered the period from July 2023 to September. The area was ranked number nine in the top 30 stations for the same offence. Meanwhile, Brackenfell police are reaching out to the public for assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old woman.

She was last seen around 5.20pm at the Bellville taxi rank, accompanied by a foreigner, as reported by a security guard. Zintle Khubeka went missing on November 19, 2023, wearing a cropped brown tracksuit top, brown pants, a black and white T-shirt, and pump shoes. Notably, she is mentally challenged and communicates primarily in Zulu using hand gestures.