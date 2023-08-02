IEC proposes upping of deposits to contest 2024 polls

The Electoral Commission (IEC) South Africa is proposing that the deposit to be paid by parties challenging for seats in the National Assembly and provincial legislatures be increased by R100 000 to R300 000 for next year’s elections. The electoral body wants parties that will contest seats in the National Assembly, and at least one regional election, to cough up R225 000. It proposes that the deposit for parties contesting only one provincial election be R45 000.

The amount proposed for an independent candidate wanting to challenge for a seat in the National Assembly is R20 000 per regional election and R15 000 for the provincial legislature. This is according to the notice in a Government Gazette published on July 28, inviting the public and interested parties to make comments before the IEC makes the determination on the prescribed amounts. Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said the Electoral Act provided that political parties and independent candidates must deposit amounts to be prescribed by the electoral body as one of the requirements for contesting elections.

“The legitimate purpose for levying a deposit is to ensure that contestants are earnest about their participation and such participation is not frivolous. “This enables the commission to make proper arrangements for the exercise of the ‘right to stand for public office’.” He also said the IEC reviewed the quantum of electoral deposits ahead of each election.

“In addition, since the amendment of the act to allow independent candidates to contest elections for seats in the National Assembly and/or provincial legislatures, it is necessary to prescribe deposits payable by such independent candidates for the first time. “A deposit is refunded to parties and independent candidates that obtain a seat in the relevant election,” Mamabolo said. According to the proposed amounts:

• The deposit for parties contesting compensatory election and all regional elections will increase to R300 000. • Those parties contesting compensatory election and at least one regional election will pay R200 000 plus R25 000 per regional election. • Parties challenging for seats in provincial legislatures will pay a R45 000 deposit.

• An independent candidate contesting the regional election for National Assembly will pay R20 000. • It will cost R15 000 for an independent candidate contesting a seat in the legislature of a province he or she is registered in. Mamabolo said the amount of the deposits was last adjusted in 2014.