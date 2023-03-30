Cape Town – The IFP said apart from just increasing the danger allowance for police officers, the government should review their salaries so that they were not tempted to engage in criminal activities. The party said although the increase of the R400 danger allowance to R700 wasn’t enough, it was warmly welcomed.

“By increasing this danger allowance for police officers, it indicates that the government does have money to spend,” IFP MP Blessed Gwala said. “While we understand the economic situation faced by our country, the IFP is concerned about the salaries paid to police officers. “These officers face the mammoth and dangerous task of keeping citizens safe on a daily basis,” Gwala said.

He made the statement after the Cape Times reported earlier this week that officers would receive an increase in danger allowance backdated to April 2022. NFP MP Munzoor Shaik-Emam had asked Police Minister Bheki Cele in a parliamentary question whether he intended to deal with concerns of police officers receiving R13 per day in danger allowance, despite their lives being at serious risk. Cele had in response said the SAPS tabled a revised proposal in the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council to increase the service allowance for officers performing operational duties.

“An agreement on the said service allowance was signed on March 13, 2023, with organised labour and subsequently approved by the Minister of Police on March 15, 2023. “The service allowance of R400 per month for SAPS members performing operational duties will be increased to R700 per month. (It will be) backdated to April 2022,” Cele said. Gwala said there was no excuse for not increasing police officers’ salaries while the government has on numerous occasions spent billions of rand bailing out failed state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, South African Airways and the SABC.

According to Gwala, the police officers should be provided with sufficient resources to perform their duties, including improving the dilapidated police stations. He said the failure to improve salaries for police officers could result in them being tempted to participate in criminal activities. “Poor salaries could also discourage those who might be considering a career as police officers.