I’m not in it for positions, says DA’s Lungile Phenyane

Cape Town - The DA’S Lungile Phenyane, the only candidate vying for all the leadership roles at the party’s forthcoming elective federal congress, says her decision is not about positions. Phenyane, 35, told the Cape Times on Wednesday that she has been actively involved with the party for a few years.

She joined the DA because she believes it is the party the country needs to structure change. “I wanted to add my name to the list and contest for a position in the party because it is important for us as young people to be actively involved. Our country needs movement, our country needs change and I believe the DA is the party for the change that we need. This is not about positions for me, I am fighting for young people and women.

Even now gender-based violence is very high in our country and the students in higher education are striking every day, fighting for their human rights. The aim for me is to make a positive impact,” she said. Her decision to run for all the positions, including the position of federal chairperson held by Helen Zille and that of party leader, held by John Steenhuisen, has grabbed the public’s attention with some social media users labelling her ‘a jack of all trades’.

Lungile Phenyane. Thatha zonke wena lovey. Ungabayeki. 💀😂 https://t.co/LS44DSOJjB — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) March 15, 2023 Thousands of DA delegates will convene on April 1 and 2 to elect the party’s leadership. Chosen delegates will be announced on April 2. Members of the DA federal council will also vote for the chairperson and three deputy chairpersons of the federal council, as well as the federal finance chairperson. DA federal congress presiding officer Greg Krumbock said Phenyane was a branch member in Tshwane.

“She has been approved as a candidate, she will appear in all the ballot papers. Any member who wishes to contest any position in the party, as long as they comply with nomination registrations, they are fully entitled to exercise their democratic right. She has met all the minimum requirements and all her forms were in order, so she is automatically a candidate,” he said. Krumbock said preparations for the congress were in full swing.

“We are at a point of certifying the voters roll of all the delegates. I believe that the preparations have been thorough and that we are going to be able to deliver a world-class congress.” Reacting to the list of candidates, the director at the School of Public Leadership, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu, said it did not seem that the DA leadership would change. “It seems like no one is really posing a threat to the current leadership. I can boldly say that the status quo will be the order of the day.”

Political analyst Sipho Seepe said: “The list is diverse, but when you look at the white candidates as opposed to the black candidates, the white candidates of the DA have weight. So there is no way that any of the black people will make it. The name that has achieved a certain profile is that of Mpho Phalatse, but she has no chance of beating Steenhuisen because ultimately the party will be supported by a white electorate, not so much the black electorate.” The DA said they were pleased with the diversity of their candidates.