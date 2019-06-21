Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – An increased police presence will be in place at the Knysna Oyster Festival this weekend, following analysis which showed that theft from cars had spiked during this time in previous years. The 10-day festival, now in its 36th year, kicked off yesterday and will run until June 30 at various locations in Knysna. Police intend to curb criminality during the festival.

Police spokesperson Chris Spies said they would visit licensed liquor outlets, conduct foot patrols and roadblocks, set up vehicle checkpoints as well as search and seizure operations in crime hotspots.

“Operations aimed at tracing of wanted suspects will also be conducted by investigators. The safety of road users is key to the operational plan and law-enforcement agencies are committed to reducing incidents of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor.

“A zero tolerance approach will be maintained and drivers found to be under the influence of liquor will be arrested,” said Spies.

Knysna police station commander Atwell Metu urged the public to follow the law.

“(We call on) visitors to Knysna as well as the public to work with the police to enhance safety. Visitors must enjoy themselves during the festival within the parameters of the law.

"They should, however, still be aware of their surroundings and take steps to secure their loved ones as well as their valuables. I want to appeal to all visitors at large to play their role in ensuring their own safety,” said Metu.

The festival is one of the province’s most hotly anticipated events and includes a diverse range of things to do in winter.

Festival spokesperson Russel Brueton said festival-goers could expect an bigger range of experiences than before, “including everything from cycling to running, a wine festival to a pianist, fun runs and kiddies activities, and burgers to oysters in one of the most beautiful natural settings in the country”.

Tourism organisation Visit Knysna general manager Colleen Durant said: “This year’s Knysna Oyster Festival offers something for everyone.

"The community has taken ownership of the event again, which means 10 full days of exploring everything that the Greater Knysna area has to offer.

Whether it’s an activity that is always on offer or something set up specifically for the festival days, visitors and locals will be spoilt for choice.”

Cape Times