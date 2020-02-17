Indonesian rapid response team ready for coronavirus









A man wears a mask during Friday prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, which has not had a case of infection. Picture: AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim Cape Town – The Republic of Indonesia has established and activated a rapid response team in airports, ports and cross-border posts amid fears of the coronavirus. The team of officers from Port Health, Immigration, Customs and Animal Quarantine supervise transportation of people, goods and the environment at the country’s entrance. It also provides interview, observation, and quarantine rooms for passengers. Indonesia has since January 18 conducted health checks at around 135 points at airports, on land and in sea ports, using body temperature scanners for anyone entering Indonesian territory. The 238 Indonesians observed on Raden Sadjad Natuna Island for 14 days returned to their families on Saturday, said the Embassy of Indonesia in Pretoria. “The government, through the Ministry of Health, has taken three measures to prevent the entry of coronavirus into Indonesian territory, including issuing circular letters to all provincial and district/city health offices, referral hospitals, port health offices and environmental health centres to increase alertness and preparedness to face the possibility of the entrance of this disease.”

It has placed 135 thermal scanners in all airports in Indonesia, especially those with direct flights to China, and provided health alert cards and communication, information and education to passengers.

“The Ministry of Health has appointed at least 100 referral hospitals, which were previously used to handle the cases of bird flu, and also prepared 21 evacuation capsules (patient isolation push tables) as precautionary measures to the spreading of coronavirus,” said the embassy.

Through the Minister of Trade, the government of Indonesia also temporarily suspended imports of live animals from mainland China on February 4.

The government repatriated Indonesian citizens from China’s Hubei Province on February 2. The Indonesian Embassy in Beijing has donated financial support of $9 700million (R144.6m) to Indonesian citizens for food and logistics in Wuhan.

“Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassy in Beijing have sent 10000 N95 masks to Indonesian citizens in China.”

Cape Times