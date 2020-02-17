The team of officers from Port Health, Immigration, Customs and Animal Quarantine supervise transportation of people, goods and the environment at the country’s entrance. It also provides interview, observation, and quarantine rooms for passengers.
Indonesia has since January 18 conducted health checks at around 135 points at airports, on land and in sea ports, using body temperature scanners for anyone entering Indonesian territory.
The 238 Indonesians observed on Raden Sadjad Natuna Island for 14 days returned to their families on Saturday, said the Embassy of Indonesia in Pretoria.
“The government, through the Ministry of Health, has taken three measures to prevent the entry of coronavirus into Indonesian territory, including issuing circular letters to all provincial and district/city health offices, referral hospitals, port health offices and environmental health centres to increase alertness and preparedness to face the possibility of the entrance of this disease.”