File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – People with a low income can now consult mental health professionals for just R50 at The Counselling Hub in Woodstock. The organisation is officially launching today, but has been accepting clients since last month.

The Counselling Hub is an initiative of the SACAP Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards providing accessible affordable mental health services, and the KK Educational Fund (KKEF).

There is a significant gap in access to mental health care, with about 2.75 psychologists for every 100 000 people available in the public sector, yet, the need for quality mental health services is widespread in low-income communities, according to the organisation.

The cost of care in the private sector can range from R350 to R1 200 for a counselling session.

Counselling Hub co-founder and spokesperson for KKEF Romi Kaplan said both partners in the project shared a vision of a country with quality, affordable and well-developed mental health services for all.

“South Africans face many harsh realities. My experience in counselling allowed me to see the benefit that can be gained from a non-judgmental, listening ear.”

Kaplan said basic tools can go a long way in assisting clients in dealing with daily challenges or when faced with a traumatic situation.

“We also aim to create a continuity of services through appropriate referrals and connection to other communities, which is why our service is multi-faith.

"We believe that a friendly meeting point in Cape Town will benefit both practitioners and clients, and that is why we have called the space a hub. In broadening access to these services we aim on contributing to the functional well-being of our society as a whole.”

SACAP Foundation executive director Kentse Radebe said a safe community space was created where people who need access to mental health services could receive quality and affordable care.

“Unfortunately, there is still fear, stigma, and misinformation attached to mental health illnesses, and this creates an unnecessary and harmful barrier to access for individuals who need to get help.”

The Hub is located at 52/54 Francis Street in Woodstock, and those faced with crises such as trauma, anxiety, depression, and grief can get short-term interventions including one-on-one counselling for up to six sessions, as well as group workshops covering a range of mental health topics.

To find out more or book a session, contact The Counselling Hub at 021 462 3902 or visit their website www.counsellinghub.org.za.

You can visit them in person weekdays between 9am and 4.30pm.

Cape Times