The controversial biggest livestock carrier vessel, Al Kuwait, placed the spotlight firmly on ethics of live animal transportation after the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) found “awful conditions” thousands of cattle endured aboard the ship. Dubbed the “death ship”, the vessel docked at the Port of Cape Town at about 8.11pm on Sunday, coming from Rio Grande, Brazil, and destined for Iraq.

According to the NSPCA, their team including NSPCA veterinary consultant Dr Bryce Marock and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA started their inspection of the welfare of the 19 000 cattle the same night it arrived, with the co-operation of the vessel’s captain. Unaware of the matter, residents living in the CBD and areas as far as Observatory woke up to a potent cow dung and pee stench. The hot temperature also exacerbated the smell.

Once reports emerged that the smell was believed to be coming from the ship, a number of protests were sparked including by Beauty Without Cruelty supporters who held a demonstration at Taliep Petersen Footbridge in Woodstock, holding placards, including one that read “Ban live animal export”. “We acknowledge the concerns raised by members of the public regarding the noticeable stench emanating from the ship, reaching the city centre and surrounds. “This smell is indicative of the awful conditions the animals endure, having already spent 2 1⁄2 weeks on board, with a build-up of faeces and ammonia.

“We urge the public to consider the plight of these sentient beings, confined to cramped quarters with limited ventilation and hygiene, as we continue our efforts to ensure their well-being,” said NSPCA senior inspector Grace de Lange. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said it had made an application and was granted a court order to enter the vessel but had to enlist the assistance of Sea Border SAPS after initially being denied access. “This unbearable smell is the result of a build-up of faeces and ammonia and is just one of the awful conditions endured by animals destined for live export. Concerns relating to inadequate hygiene and veterinary care are apparent and we will not hesitate to prosecute if this becomes necessary.

“Live export exposes animals to dangerous levels of ammonia, rough seas, extreme heat stress, injuries, dirty conditions, exhaustion and even death and in the cramped conditions, disease can spread rapidly. “Our inspection is ongoing and the team’s efforts to ensure the welfare of the cattle on board will continue until the ship leaves our harbour,” the organisation said. Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) confirmed that the vessel docked at the Port of Cape Town amid concerns over the welfare and humane treatment of the animals.

The port authority’s manager, Rajesh Dana, estimated that the departure of the vessel would be on Tuesday. “The state veterinarian has approved the vessel to berth and collect animal feed. “The SPCA has attended to the vessel to monitor the well-being of the animals on board.

“TNPA assures all stakeholders and members of the public that comprehensive measures to safeguard the health and well-being of the animals have been implemented whilst the vessel is in the port,” said Dana. Community services and health Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said the City will engage authorities to offer any support within their jurisdiction. “We are appreciative of these proactive efforts by SPCA officials to assess conditions on the ship. The City has further called on the Ports Authority and Border Management Authority to monitor any unlawful discharges of waste from the ship into the harbour. So far no instances of this have been confirmed,” said Van der Ross.

Attempts to reach Al Kuwait by deadline were unsuccessful. Coalition to Stop Live Animal Export South Africa also held a picket, the organisation's Carli Costa said this caused unnecessary suffering. "We are aiming to make the public aware of the cruelty on these live export ships. I believe the animals should be slaughtered in the origin country (in a halaal manner) to prevent unnecessary cruelty of weeks at sea," said Costa.