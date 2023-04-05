Intercape says it will not be affected by threatened bus strike

Cape Town - As the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has threatened a nationwide bus strike over a wage dispute on the eve of the Easter long weekend, Intercape has indicated it would not be impacted. The long-distance bus company has urged all those who will participate in the strike should it proceed, not to intimidate their drivers.

According to Intercape, the company is operating as usual over the period as its drivers do not belong to any unions. “Despite this, we negotiate fairly when it comes to salary increases and company benefits. “Intercape is aware that members of several unions in the transport industry will be on strike over the Easter weekend, affecting a number of bus operators across the country.

“We appeal to all those on strike to please refrain from acts of intimidation and violence and to allow our business to operate as normal. In addition, we call on law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure that all activities related to the industrial action take place within the parameters of the law,” Intercape said. The looming strike could have a serious effect on public transport, affecting commuters across the country and those hoping to travel to neighbouring countries over the long weekend. Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim said the union had been in talks with employers since January through the SA Road Passenger Bargaining Council.