‘Interrogated almost daily’: Haron inquiry continues

Cape Town - Closing arguments in the inquiry into the death of Imam Abdullah Haron are set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court on Monday. Haron, an anti-apartheid activist, died while he was in police custody in September 1969, and an inquest was re-opened 53 years later.

Evidence was submitted by a number of witnesses between November 7 and 16 last year, including the investigating officer, Daniel Petersen, who was assigned to the matter during 2020. Petersen told the court that his sleuth work included finding out that no original documents existed for Haron’s case. It is the family’s argument that Haron had suffered at the hands of officers of the Security Branch, while being in solitary confinement, and the 27 visible body bruises he had suffered resulted in his ultimate demise on September 27, 1969. The re-opened inquest came as a result of ongoing pressure on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) by the Haron family, the Foundation for Human Rights (FHR) and the Webber Wentzel Pro Bono Unit.

An initial inquest was held in 1970 where, despite evidence of trauma to Haron’s body, the State denied any assault or abuse and claimed that the injuries were sustained during a fall down a staircase at Caledon Police Station during an interrogation session. In a statement, the FHR, representing the family, said: “For 123 days, he was held in solitary confinement, interrogated almost daily and assaulted an unknown number of times. “He died in a police cell on September 27, 1969.” According to the State’s opening remarks to the re-opened inquest, two principle offences – murder and culpable homicide – will be considered.