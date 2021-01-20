Investigation into helicopter pilot’s death during Ceres crop spray

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) is investigating after a helicopter pilot was killed in the Witzenberg Municipality during a crop-spraying operation yesterday. Electricity supply to Ceres was interrupted for the day after the pilot crashed into the 132kV Witzenberg line. The Civil Aviation Authority said at around 8.30am its accident and incident investigation division was informed that a Jet Ranger II 206-B had crashed near Wolseley during a crop-spraying operation. #Eskom_WesternCape #MediaStatement



Helicopter crash causes unplanned outage in Ceres pic.twitter.com/W4NNnCxHA9 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 19, 2021

The Civil Aviation Authority added that the helicopter hit electrical power lines across its flight path and crashed, fatally injuring the pilot, who was the only person in the helicopter.

“It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take a bit of time to complete,” Sacaa spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said on Tuesday.

“Should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate action can be taken. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days from the day of this accident.”

Eskom, meanwhile, said in a statment electricity supply to residents in the region, particularly in Ceres, was interrupted.

“The SAPS and emergency officials are on site investigating the incident. The exact details of the damage incurred are unclear and entry to the area is prohibited.

“Eskom operators are standing by to investigate the line once the authorisation is given by authorities,” the power utility said.

Cape Times