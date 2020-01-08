Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said it would not be investigating the matter as it was covered by another directorate.
“Ipid will not be investigating this complaint. It is not within its mandate. It is a service delivery complaint which falls under the Community Safety and Liaison department,” said Seisa.
The Cape Times’ sister title, the Weekend Argus, reported on victim Kelly (not her real name), who attempted to report a rape at Goodwood police station but was then sent to Bellville police before the case was transferred to Kuils River police station.
Kelly was raped allegedly at gunpoint inside a taxi.