Ipid not investigating police officers who allegedly gave rape victim runaround









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is not investigating the officers who allegedly sent a rape survivor from pillar to post when she tried to report the incident. Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said it would not be investigating the matter as it was covered by another directorate. “Ipid will not be investigating this complaint. It is not within its mandate. It is a service delivery complaint which falls under the Community Safety and Liaison department,” said Seisa. The Cape Times’ sister title, the Weekend Argus, reported on victim Kelly (not her real name), who attempted to report a rape at Goodwood police station but was then sent to Bellville police before the case was transferred to Kuils River police station. Kelly was raped allegedly at gunpoint inside a taxi.

The matter was referred to the Western Cape Police Ombudsman, who found against the police officers, saying there was “wrongdoing” on their part.

“Disciplinary steps have been initiated against the members concerned. The outcome has been communicated to the provincial commissioner of SAPS,” the ombudsman said.

Kelly had said it felt as if the police did not care about her case.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the case was still under investigation and all leads were being followed up.

“The case is currently still under investigation and the complainant is frequently updated.

“The investigating officer last gave feedback in person to the victim on November 4. The victim indicated that she is happy with the progress in the criminal investigation.

“The suspects are unknown. CCTV footage was obtained of the unknown suspects and distributed in the media without success.

“No arrests have been made to date. The investigating officer is still following up leads,” said Van Wyk .

He said the DNA, however, was still outstanding.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times