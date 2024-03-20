The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is probing an incident in which 16-year-old Althea Adams died and four other Elsies River residents were injured during police action. Chaos erupted in the De Range community on Sunday when police who allegedly responded to a drug tip-off and residents clashed after a woman was arrested where the substance was found.

A large group of residents who believed the woman was innocent allegedly pelted police with stones, bricks and bottles. Shots were allegedly fired and the crowd dispersed. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said a contingent deployed in the community led to a 50-year-old suspect being apprehended and officers confiscated 50 rounds of ammunition and more than 400 mandrax tablets.

“In that operation the arresting officers came under attack from community members and shots were fired. The matter is the subject of an Ipid investigation,” said Pojie. Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed a probe into the circumstances that led to the death and injuries was under way. “It is alleged that the police searched the premises and found drugs and ammunition. They arrested a suspect but a group of community members allegedly attacked the police, who threw a stun grenade and fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd.”

“Four people were injured and taken to hospital. One person, aged 16, unfortunately passed away. The incident was reported to Ipid and investigators have started with the investigations,” said Shuping. When residents heard that Althea had died the area became volatile and some streets were blocked by protesters. Elsies River community policing forum chairperson Imraahn Mukaddam urged residents to remain calm amid the investigation.

He also called for a thorough probe into the arrest that led to the community unrest and the death. “When police arrived at the residence they found an elderly woman who is the owner of the house. They conducted a raid as per their operation and found the illicit substance. However, she made it clear that whatever was found did not belong to her but the alleged perpetrator was not at home at that time. “The community was upset that an elderly woman was being made to pay for the sins of another person. We have to clarify that the community did not come to defend an actual drug dealer as it has been put out there. I have also visited the Adams grieving family and we will place pressure as the CPF to both Ipid and police to get answers. We are calling for a thorough investigation,” he said.