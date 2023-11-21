Israel destroying Palestinian health care – Dr Mads Gilbert

World-Renowned physician, humanitarian, and activist Dr Mads Gilbert, who is currently visiting South Africa to share his experiences as Israel continues to launch attacks on Gaza, on Monday spoke of how Israeli forces were “systematically attacking healthcare in Palestine”. Gilbert, who was based at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, said there is no proof of there being a Hamas operation centre under the hospital.

Last week, Israeli forces raided the hospital on the basis that they believed there was a Hamas base beneath it. “The Israeli propaganda machine and mainstream media are completely obsessed with trying to prove that al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City is a Hamas military command centre. “I have never seen it. My colleagues who have been working there from the international community have never seen it.

“I have not seen any high-ranking people from the resistance. I have not seen one soldier in the hospital,” said Gilbert. “The Israeli occupation army is systematically attacking healthcare in Palestine,” added Gilbert. According to the latest information, in Gaza alone, there were 152 attacks on healthcare, 38 ambulances affected, 16 health workers killed, and 38 health workers injured.

In the West Bank, there were a total of 158 attacks on healthcare with 129 ambulances affected, and 22 health workers injured. Nearly 200 healthcare personnel have been killed in the attacks, including 31 doctors, 68 nurses, 20 paramedics, 26 pharmacists, and 14 lab staff. There are 36 hospitals in Gaza. On October 8, 34 hospitals were partially functioning and two were not functioning. However, a month later, on November 14, it was recorded that there were only nine partially functioning hospitals and 27 non-functioning hospitals.