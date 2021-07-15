It is a cold fact… snow over much of province

Cape Town - From the Little Karoo to the Matroosberg Mountains and the Boland. Snow has made landfall in the province, contributing to chilly temperatures experienced this week.

The Swartberg Mountain peaks in the Little Karoo have been covered with a blanket of snow as the SA Weather Service warned this could lead to a loss of livestock/crops along the Garden Route. Stellenbosch Municipality also confirmed snow on the Jonkershoek Mountains. The snowfall comes on the back of a cold front that brought gale-force winds and rainfall that led to flooding across the province.

The Matroosberg Reserve, which experiences snow every year, yesterday reported some ground level snow, but more could be experienced higher up the mountains. They said the earlier people visited the region the better their chances of experiencing the snow and they were working on opening the trail open up to Lakenvlei. “Bear with us… we know this is the number one on your bucket list. And we wouldn’t change that for anything… we are doing our best to give you the snow experience you are looking for,” they wrote on social media.