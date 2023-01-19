‘It’s frustrating to be a victim of crime in your own area’: Cape Times photographer Jikelo robbed

Cape Town - Multiple award-winning Cape Times photographer Phandulwazi Jikelo was robbed of his camera and cellphone soon after capturing the excitement of primary school pupils who returned to classes on Wednesday. Jikelo, accompanied by journalist Zintle Mdaka, had stepped outside the gates of Chuma Primary School in Govan Mbeki Street, Khayelitsha, when they were approached by three men.

“We were covering Grade R kids’ new arrivals and were done with that around 10am. “There had been a protest in the morning, so we couldn't drive in. I then parked opposite the school. That’s where I come from, it’s the community I grew up in, so I feel free when I’m there because everyone knows me. As I am about to close my door I heard someone say please give me, please give me, I’m gonna shoot you now, give me the camera. I said ok. “Then they took the phone and asked if there's more cameras.

“They insisted they were going to shoot, they said that three times and even started cocking the gun. After they went for my phone, they ran for the shacks. I called for people I know, we were told they ran towards Khayelitsha mall. I saw law enforcement and they were on foot with me as well.” Jikelo said while he was fine, the incident had shocked him. “I was not scared, I was just shocked. I didn’t understand how people from the township I grew up in would do this. Just to find out, nobody seems to know who these boys are. It is frustrating, you go there to work then this happens. The ease at which criminals thought they could commit crime, was what needed to change, he said.

Mdaka said: “I couldn’t believe it. I was scared when I saw the gun. It was traumatising. Robbery is a big fear, I use my phone a lot to take videos and pictures.” Jikelo laid a case at Lingelethu police station. Police confirmed a case of armed robbery was under investigation.

"Lingulethu West Saps opened a (case of) armed robbery after a journalist was accosted by three suspects and robbed of his camera equipment and a cellphone. Preliminary investigations suggests that the incident occurred at about 10:15am near Shorma Primary in Govan Mbeki Street. “One of the three assailants threatened the complainant with a gun and demanded his cellphone, as well as the camera. They took the items and fled on foot," police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said. Anyone with information can contact the station or Crime Stop at 08600 1011.