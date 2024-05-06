Jazz Fest hailed a huge success

The sounds of the best in local and international jazz reverberated through the city as the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) made its much anticipated return. After a successful weekend showcasing more than 30 local and international artists across four stages, the festival welcomed thousands of guests – affectionately known as Festinos – for the 21st instalment of “Africa’s Grandest Gathering”, said CTIJF spokesperson, Kaz Henderson.

The festival is the biggest jazz event on the continent and the most diverse and best mix of local and international talent, Henderson said. JAB A JAW performing at the 21st Cape Town International Jazz Festival on the Manenberg stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers “More than 18 500 Festinos reconnected with the CTIJF over the weekend, in addition to the thousands who filled Greenmarket Square at Thursday’s free concert. In conversation with several artists throughout the festival, all expressed how glad they were to know that the festival is back – and judging by the packed stages, audiences agree with this sentiment too, marking a successful return of the festival which also celebrated its 21st staging this past weekend,” said Henderson. After a four-year hiatus and ensuring that Festinos can look forward to at least the next three years of great jazz and jazz-related music, the Survé family, proprietors of the festival, announced on Friday that they will be committing R100 million to the arts, including support of “Africa’s Grandest Gathering.”

Jimmy Dludlu took to the Kippies stage on Saturday night. Picture: Ian Landsberg/Independent Newspapers “Behind the scenes, the CTIJF has once more created an opportunity for some of the country’s best sound and lighting engineers, stage management professionals and producers to showcase their craft through the delivery of a world-class event. The programming was outstanding this year, as reflected in the diverse audience from across the country and beyond our borders who experienced this year’s festival, some for the first time, and for others, a reconnection with the music and fellow festival lovers. There is no doubt the CTIJF is back and it means business,” said Henderson. A packed crowd enjoyed a performance by multi-award winning band Mi Casa. Picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers Chairperson of the Sekunjalo Group, Dr Iqbal Survé, said since owning the festival in 2007, they have funded 80 schools, teachers and instruments, while also having sent a number of young aspiring musicians on music scholarships. He added that this was a philanthropic endeavour to give back to the arts.

In a post on social media following her performances at the free concert at Green Market Square on Thursday and the festival’s Kippies stage on Friday, Judith Sephuma, said: “South Africa Cape Town, you were just amazing. What an amazing weekend we had at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Absolutely beautiful. The love is so real.” Of their Friday night performance, Mi Casa, said: “It’s never the same and surely therein lies the magic of it all. [Friday night] we were fortunate to perform at the Cape Town Jazz Festival in front of a community of people that oozed with so much good energy! “We appreciate everything... the moments we share were beyond magical. Still pinch ourselves every time we get to do what we do. Unreal...All our love.”