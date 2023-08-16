Jogger dies of suspected heart attack in Sea Point

A 45-year-old man suffered a suspected heart attack while jogging in Sea Point on Tuesday, and was declared dead by paramedics at the scene. The man was found by a passer-by who called the police.

The 45-year-old is believed to be a tourist from the Czech Republic who was visiting Cape Town. Ward councillor Nicola Jowell said the man reportedly suffered a heart attack and collapsed. “Members of the public who saw this immediately rushed to assist him and to call emergency services. He was assisted by walkers who gave him CPR and valiantly tried to resuscitate him while waiting for the services to arrive.

“Unfortunately the paramedics were unable to (revive) him and he was declared deceased at the scene. He had been staying at a local hotel in the Sea Point area. Our thoughts are with his family and friends on the very sad news of his passing, and so far from home,” she said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed the man was declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. “Sea Point police registered an inquest for investigation after the body of a 45-year-old man was found in Beach Road, Sea Point on Tuesday morning at about 9.15am.