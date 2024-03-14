Joint technical team to report on Knysna water facilities

While problem, an extensive report on water facilities in Knysna will be compiled and presented following an inspection by a joint technical team to the area this week. The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the province said in conjunction with provincial government, Knysna municipality and Breede-Olifants Catchment Management Agency (BOCMA), they undertook a technical site visit to assess the water facilities in Knysna, Garden Route on Tuesday and Wednesday.

This was a follow-up to a joint inspection conducted in November last year by DWS, the BOCMA, the Department of Local Government Western Cape (DLG), the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE), and the Provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning (DEADP) which was regulation focused. During the inspection the teams visited Wastewater Treatment Works, Water Treatment Works, various sewer pump stations and the rivers impacted by poor quality effluent discharge from pump stations. Engaging stakeholders during the meeting, DWS provincial head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said this was a collaborative effort involving different spheres of government aligning with Section 154 of the Constitution, which stipulates that the national government and provincial government, by legislative and other means must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs, to exercise their powers and to perform their own functions.

In parallel with the technical inspections, community engagement, door-to-door visits to Hornlee and Damsedam were intensified to educate and raise awareness about anti-vandalism, water conservation, and hygiene. Bila-Mupariwa said her department's role as sector leader is to ensure both drinking water quality and wastewater quality follows SANS guidelines. "Therefore, inspections are conducted periodically to ensure standards are met,” said Bila-Mupariwa. While vandalism was noted as the major problem, an extensive report on the working visit will be compiled and presented to all relevant authorities in due course, the department said. This comes after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) this week confirmed it was investigating a complaint relating to Knysna residents allegedly being subjected to drinking contaminated water after a corpse was found in the local reservoir. The corpse was found in the Khayalethu reservoir in November last year.