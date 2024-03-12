Joshlin Smith accused to appear back in the dock on charges of kidnapping and trafficking

The Saldanha community, in continuous hope of finding missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith, have gathered for a number of prayer walks following her disappearance nearly a month ago. Joshlin was last seen on February 19.

On Wednesday, Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, her boyfriend Jacquen Appolis, 31, Steveno van Rhyn, 27, and Phumza Sigaqa will again appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court for their second court appearance. They will appear on charges of kidnapping and trafficking for purposes of exploitation. Last week, the matter was postponed to March 13 for bail information in the event that any of the accused would apply for bail. The State has indicated that it would oppose bail.

The search for Joshlin, who was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts, had intensified after it emerged that she may have been trafficked for R20 000. Probed about the bolstered search efforts, police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi would not confirm if the same resources remain deployed in the Middelpos, Saldanha, area but said all leads were being followed up. “The team of investigators assigned to the case are pursuing all available leads and they respond to information at their disposal in a bid to ensure a breakthrough,” said Swartbooi.