Joshlin’s mom, partner charged with trafficking

The empty school desk of missing 6-year-old Joshlin Smith is a harsh reminder of her absence three weeks after she disappeared from her home in Middelpos, Saldanha.

Joshlin’s Grade 1 peers, with their teacher Edna Maart at Diazville Primary School, continue with their school curriculum but now have a decorated mural wall with messages for their classmate, and they remain hopeful for her safe return. It’s here that Joshlin had started making friends. “Day 17... our school’s prayer is that Joshlin will return safely. Where there is hope, there is life,” read a message posted on the school’s social media page.

Classmates of 6-year-old Joshlin Smith have created a memorial at her now empty desk at Diazville Primary School, and say they continued to hope for her safe return home. Picture: Armand Hough/Independent Newspapers Maart said that while it is a trying time for them, they stand united as a class and school, adding that counselling sessions had helped them navigate the past few weeks. On Thursday, Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court as one of four accused arrested in connection with her daughter’s disappearance. Alongside the 33-year-old mother was her boyfriend Jacquen Appolis, 31, Steveno van Rhyn, 27, and Phumza Sigaqa.

The four were arrested after being taken in for questioning earlier this week and face charges of human trafficking and kidnapping. More charges are expected to be added. The matter was postponed for bail information and will be back in court on March 13 at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Tempers flared outside court on Thursday when residents, NGOs and community organisations protested, baying for the accused.

Lourika Hendricks, who had been involved with searches, said she was infuriated with the time it took for arrests to be made. “As a community we are traumatised by the arrests because it involves the mother and boyfriend and their friends who were walking around freely while we did the ground and leg work, searching and continuing the search for Joshlin. The focus must not be lost, we still want the return of the little girl and we cannot fail her. Tempers are flaring outside the Vredenburg Magistrates court after the appearance of four accused in the case of missing #JoslinSmith, among them Joslin's mother, Kelly. pic.twitter.com/4GOTzPdLcV — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) March 7, 2024 “As a community we want justice for this little girl because she has already been failed by the ones she was to trust.

We can only hope that she is found safely,” said Hendricks. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that while the matter had been postponed for bail information, the State would oppose bail. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said reports of sightings of Joshlin in Mossel Bay were “unfounded and untrue”.

Attending court proceedings on Thursday, provincial police commissioner Thembisile Patekile said more charges could be added as the investigation unfolds and the possibility of more arrests has not been ruled out. “At this stage, we do not have the child yet. “Our ultimate goal is to find the child so that there can be closure as we pray that we will still find her alive. We make an appeal to everyone to assist us in finding her.

“However, that assistance should not be interpreted to do their own investigation because we as the police are doing that investigation. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State will oppose bail if the accused intend to apply. #JoslinSmith pic.twitter.com/b8qbmxv4Yx — Cape Times (@CapeTimesSA) March 7, 2024 “Where we are right now is that (the) accused are before court due to the investigation so far and that investigation should be allowed to take its course. To anyone who interferes with the investigation, they will face the might of the law,” said Patekile.

Because of misinformation and disinformation spread widely on social media platforms, Patekile reiterated the request from police for the responsible use of social media as the search for Joshlin continues. “There is legislation, the Cybercrimes Act, that a person can be charged for distributing false information, but that investigation will continue,” said Patekile. Meanwhile, South African Human Rights Commission commissioner Chris Nissen said that they attended court proceedings after a visit to the Middelpos and Saldanha areas last week.