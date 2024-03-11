A moment in the morning to light a candle at Diazville Primary School serves as a symbol of hope for the safe return of missing Joshlin Smith, as the search for the little girl continues into its fourth week. On Wednesday, her mother Raquel ‘Kelly” Smith, will again appear in court with three co-accused for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking the missing Joshlin.

At Diazville Primary School, where Joshlin is a Grade 1 learner, principal Lee-Ann Davids-Hartzenberg said the school community was devastated when the news broke of Joshlin’s disappearance. “The first two weeks were tough although we had to function as normal as we could. “We arranged with the school social worker to have a counselling session with the Grade 1 class. At the beginning they asked a lot of times when Joshlin is coming back. The teacher has a moment every morning where they light the candle and pray for her safe return. “The staff are trying to be normal in an abnormal situation. We do get emotional but try to remain calm in front of the learners. We had an assembly on March 6 with the Foundation Phase learners where a classmate lit a candle for Joshlin. The staff’s comfort is gathering every morning to pray for Joshlin's safe return,” said Davids-Hartzenberg.

Joshlin started her schooling career at Diazville Primary School in Grade R and is described as a quiet pupil with a radiant smile. Joshlin Smith was last seen at her home on February 19. “At the beginning she was on her own during break time but as the weeks progressed she made friends and played with them ... She was spontaneous and friendly. Always having a smile on her face,” said Davids-Hartzenberg. Davids-Hartzenberg said Joshlin’s classmates felt the void.

“They miss the little girl that always looked so happy. “Although her living circumstances were not the way we would like them to be, she was always friendly and pleasant. As a school we learnt that although the parents teach the learners to be safe, we as the school should also emphasise the importance of being careful and safe.” “With her brother back after two weeks we also sensitise the learners to respect his privacy and not let him feel overwhelmed. They handle the situation at school quite well,” said Davids-Hartzenberg. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said their investigations continue.

“The team of investigators assigned to the case are pursuing all available leads and they respond to information at their disposal in a bid to ensure a breakthrough,” said Swartbooi. Smith will appear in court on Wednesday alongside Jacquen Appolis, 31, Steveno van Rhyn, 27, and Phumza Sigaqa on charges of kidnapping and child trafficking. The matter was postponed last week for bail information.