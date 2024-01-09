Journos, media workers in firing line in Gaza

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) is investigating all reports of journalists and media workers killed, injured or missing in the Israel-Gaza war, which has led to the deadliest period for journalists since the CPJ began gathering data in 1992.

As of this week, the CPJ’s preliminary investigations showed at least 79 journalists and media workers were among the more than 23 000 killed since the war began on October 7, with more than 22 000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank and 1 200 in Israel. “Journalists in Gaza face particularly high risks as they try to cover the conflict during the Israeli ground assault, including devastating Israeli airstrikes, disrupted communications, supply shortages and extensive power outages,” the CPJ said. According to the CPJ figures, 79 journalists and media workers were confirmed dead: 72 Palestinian, four Israelis and three Lebanese. At least 16 journalists were reported injured, three missing and 21 arrested.

They also noted multiple assaults, threats, cyberattacks, censorship and killings of family members. The CPJ is also investigating numerous unconfirmed reports of other journalists being killed, missing, detained, hurt or threatened, and of damage to media offices and journalists’ homes. “CPJ emphasises that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa programme co-ordinator.

“Journalists across the region are making great sacrifices to cover this heart-breaking conflict. Those in Gaza, in particular, have paid, and continue to pay, an unprecedented toll and face exponential threats. Many have lost colleagues, families, and media facilities, and have fled seeking safety when there is no safe haven or exit.”

The CPJ has called for an independent investigation into an Israeli drone strike that killed Al-Jazeera journalist Hamza Al Dahdouh, who is the son of Al-Jazeera Gaza bureau chief Wael Al Dahdouh, and freelance journalist Mustafa Thuraya on Sunday as they drove their car to an assignment in southern Gaza. “The killings of journalists Hamza Al Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya must be independently investigated, and those behind their deaths must be held accountable. The continuous killing of journalists and their family members by Israeli army fire must end: journalists are civilians, not targets,” said Mansour.