Cape Town – The Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) hit back at the city council, following the impounding of 60 taxis during Operation Zero Tolerance. Cata says the city council does not want to compete with the taxi industry but replace it with the MyCiTi buses. Cape Town traffic officers took to the streets on Tuesday for the latest instalment of Operation Zero Tolerance.

Collectively they impounded 60 taxis for operating without permits or were in violation of permit conditions, while 69 motorists had their cellphones impounded. Officers issued 1192 fines, and arrested one motorist for drunk driving.

In the CBD, 31 taxis and 45 cellphones were impounded, and 963 fines issued. Between Mowbray and Fish Hoek, officers impounded 29 vehicles, 24 cellphones, issued 229 fines and arrested the drunk driver.

Cata spokesperson Andile Seyamo said the city council wanted to do away with the taxi industry.

“It is very painful for us as an association, because we are being oppressed by the city.

“We are being unfairly treated by officials; they target us because this is a black-dominated industry.

“The traffic department has failed to issue the permits on time, and they make it difficult for us to have them. And when they want to fund-raise, they impound our taxis because they know we will pay.

“The City does not want to compete with the taxi industry because they can see that we are progressing.

“They never stop the MyCiTi buses but they are always overloaded with people. If it was a taxi, they would stop it immediately. They are destroying us,” Seyamo said.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith rubbished the claims that the city council was targeting a black-dominated industry.

“The City is colour blind when it comes to enforcement, the only thing the traffic officer sees is a vehicle committing a road traffic offence, and putting in danger the lives of the commuters who are paying customers,” he said.

