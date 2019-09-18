The wendy house where three children and a 19-year-old with an alleged gang affiliation were shot dead in Clarke's Estate, Elsies River, last night. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Two suspects have been arrested after three children and a teenager were shot dead in Elsies River on Tuesday night. Police said it's alleged the suspects had forced their way into a residence in Clarke Estate at 11pm and started shooting randomly.

"Immediately after the gruesome murder of four people in Elsies River, Anti-Gang Unit members, with Elsies River crime prevention, police and crime intelligence, worked through the night and arrested two suspects aged 30 and 36," police said.

"It is alleged that at 23:00 suspects forced their way into a residence in Northmead Court in Melton Road, Clarke Estate, and started shooting randomly.

"As a consequence three children and a 19-year-old were killed instantly. The deceased children are 10 and two 12.

"Two women in their thirties, who are believed to be the mothers of the deceased children, sustained serious gunshot wounds. They are currently in hospital.

"SAPS forces, comprising AGU members, Elsies River crime prevention and intelligence operatives, descended on specific places in search of the suspects.

"Early this morning they arrested a 30-year-old suspect in the area. A few hours later another suspect, aged 36, was apprehended.

"They are expected in court soon as soon as they are charged. The investigation is looking into all avenues, including the possibility that the incident is gang-related."

Jacobus Solomons, who said he is in charge of safety and security in the area, comments on the shooting incident in Clarke's Estate, Elsies River, last night. Video: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Times