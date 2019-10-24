Cape Town – Justice has finally been served after 12 years when Andrew Jordaan received a life sentence for murder and 10 years for rape in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
Mother-of-three Felicity Cilliers, 31, from Stellenbosch, was raped with "excessive force", strangled and left for dead near the Longlands farm on the Polkadraai Road in 2007. Her 14-month old baby died two months after the incident.
While Cilliers' body was found a week after she went missing, Jordaan was only arrested in Ladysmith in August last year, with DNA evidence linking him to the murder. Jordaan was convicted on May 19.
“The deceased was defenceless and there is no evidence showing that Jordaan was provoked. The killing was planned and she was attacked in an area far from the people," State prosecutor Mbulelo Koti had earlier argued before Judge Lister Nuku, the Cape Argus reported.
“Dr Kay Abrahams testified that the injuries to her genital area was so serious and showed that it was committed without mercy.