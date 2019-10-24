Justice after 12 years as Felicity Cilliers' killer gets life, 10 years for rape









Cape Town – Justice has finally been served after 12 years when Andrew Jordaan received a life sentence for murder and 10 years for rape in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Mother-of-three Felicity Cilliers, 31, from Stellenbosch, was raped with "excessive force", strangled and left for dead near the Longlands farm on the Polkadraai Road in 2007. Her 14-month old baby died two months after the incident. While Cilliers' body was found a week after she went missing, Jordaan was only arrested in Ladysmith in August last year, with DNA evidence linking him to the murder. Jordaan was convicted on May 19. “The deceased was defenceless and there is no evidence showing that Jordaan was provoked. The killing was planned and she was attacked in an area far from the people," State prosecutor Mbulelo Koti had earlier argued before Judge Lister Nuku, the Cape Argus reported. “Dr Kay Abrahams testified that the injuries to her genital area was so serious and showed that it was committed without mercy.

"The accused chose not to go to the box and explain the motive for the killing. He came up with lies and failed to take the court into his confidence.”

On the first day of the trial, a trial within a trial was established following a dispute about evidence. The defence had wanted a statement taken by the investigating officer to be declared inadmissible by the court.

Jordaan had pleaded not guilty, claiming he had last seen Cilliers at a 21st birthday party.

Die Son reported that Cilliers' father, Johannes, had vowed he would never rest until the person responsible for his daughter's death was convicted. He attended every day of the trial with his son Esau.

A 23-page report compiled by probation officer and social worker Bridget Buys, which was handed over in court, stated: “The victim’s father, Johannes Cilliers, during consultation was observed to be suffering immense pain because of the death of his daughter. He is still crying over her death.

“Her three children were 9 years, 13 years and 14 months old at the time. The baby died on October 19, 2007, after being admitted to hospital for three days for gastroenteritis."

